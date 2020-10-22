X

Karen Pence visit delayed in Tipp City

Vice President Mike Pence stands with his wife Karen Pence following the vice presidential debate with Democratic vice presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020, at Kingsbury Hall on the campus of the University of Utah in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Credit: Patrick Semansky

Local News | Updated 20 minutes ago
By Kristen SpickerCornelius Frolik

Second Lady Karen Pence’s visit in Tipp City today has been pushed back to 2:30 p.m.

She was initially scheduled to appear at Cedar Springs Pavilion at 1 p.m., according to an announcement from President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence’s campaign.

More than 60 people were allowed inside the pavilion and are waiting for the event to start.

Karen Pence is among the latest to make a campaign stop in the Buckeye State. Her husband spoke at Lunken Airport in Cincinnati Wednesday evening and Donald Trump Jr. also made an appearance at Cedar Springs Pavilion at the end of September. Ivanka Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden also visit Ohio last week.

