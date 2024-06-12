Kettering extends freeze on recreational marijuana businesses

Kettering has approved an extension of a moratorium on adult use cannabis business operators in the city through June 2025.

Kettering City Council’s move Tuesday night follows action by Oakwood last week to permanently ban adult use recreational marijuana businesses in that city.

Oakwood, which had previously passed a moratorium on marijuana operators, voted unanimously to approve the change.

ExploreEARLIER: Records detail pay, benefits of deal with Oakwood, ex-high school principal

Last November, Ohioans approved Issue 2, a statewide ballot initiative legalizing recreational marijuana. Within weeks of Issue 2′s passage, temporary freezes were also passed in Beavercreek, Carlisle, Centerville, Fairfield, Franklin, Hamilton, Miamisburg, Monroe, Springboro, Vandalia, Waynesville, Xenia, and several other cities throughout Ohio.

Kettering’s initial nine-month moratorium was approved last November.

The vote to increase the temporary ban was made, in part, because “the state’s administrative rules are not fully completed,” according to the legislation.

“Given the current uncertainty in applicable state statutes and administrative rules, an extension of the moratorium is needed … to continue studying whether adult use cannabis operators should be entirely prohibited” in Kettering, the document states.

ExploreEARLIER: Group of cities’ deal aims to add internet service options, businesses
About the Author

Nick Blizzard is a staff writer for the Dayton Daily News. He is a graduate of Stebbins High School who earned a bachelor’s degree from Ohio University and its E.W. Scripps School of Journalism. Nick is a Riverside native and has been a journalist in the Dayton area for more than 20 years.

