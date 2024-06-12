Kettering extends freeze on recreational marijuana businesses

Oakwood, which had previously passed a moratorium on marijuana operators, voted unanimously to approve the change.

Last November, Ohioans approved Issue 2, a statewide ballot initiative legalizing recreational marijuana. Within weeks of Issue 2′s passage, temporary freezes were also passed in Beavercreek, Carlisle, Centerville, Fairfield, Franklin, Hamilton, Miamisburg, Monroe, Springboro, Vandalia, Waynesville, Xenia, and several other cities throughout Ohio.

Kettering’s initial nine-month moratorium was approved last November.

The vote to increase the temporary ban was made, in part, because “the state’s administrative rules are not fully completed,” according to the legislation.

“Given the current uncertainty in applicable state statutes and administrative rules, an extension of the moratorium is needed … to continue studying whether adult use cannabis operators should be entirely prohibited” in Kettering, the document states.