Records detail pay, benefits of deal with Oakwood, ex-high school principal

The suspension ordered by Superintendent Neil Gupta followed a Jan. 23 theft involving a male student caught in a girls’ locker room stealing clothes, including undergarments, district records show.

Questions were raised later about what discipline Waller may have given the male student.

The separation agreement obtained through a public records request indicates “the parties agree to maintain the confidentiality of any investigative report by or for the district, as well as circumstances surrounding Waller’s separation from employment, subject to the requirements in Ohio’s Public Records Act.”

Waller did not submit a letter of resignation, according to the district.

In the announcement last week, Oakwood officials said Waller will provide ongoing consulting services to the district upon request of the superintendent, “which will allow for a smooth transition of leadership at Oakwood High School.”

The separation agreement states Waller’s contract, which started Aug. 1, 2022, and was set to end July 31, 2026, “will no longer be in effect as of the date of the execution of this agreement.”

He was hired as principal in 2009. Waller’s salary as of Aug. 1, 2023 was $156,093, plus a $10,810 annuity, according to school district records.

The agreement will “continue Waller’s base salary through” Jan. 31, 2025 “at his current rate of pay,” the document states.

The deal signed by Waller also includes:

•Group health and dental benefits;

•Accrued vacation leave of 1.67 days a month from Aug. 1, 2024, through Jan. 31, 2025;

•Continued accrued sick leave “in accordance with Ohio law;”

•A tax-sheltered annuity.

Patrick Masters, a retired administrator from Dayton and Northmont schools, has been serving as interim principal of Oakwood High School. The district said in its announcement last week it had started looking for a new high school principal after

Waller has not responded to requests for comment during the investigation.

In response to written questions in May, the school district provided the following statement:

“Oakwood High School Principal Dr. Paul Waller remains on paid administrative leave as the Oakwood School District conducts an internal investigation. The investigation is overseen by an independent external investigator unaffiliated with the Oakwood school district. We are not working on any investigation with Oakwood Safety” (the police department).

“During this period of administrative leave, Dr. Waller is allowed to participate in school and athletic events in his capacity as a parent. However, it’s important to note that he does not represent the district in any official capacity during these occasions.

“Given that the investigation is still in progress, the district is unable to provide additional comments at this time regarding ongoing investigations.”