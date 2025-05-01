Kettering Fairmont HS graduate buys, renames local ice cream and candy shop

Credit: Contributed Photo Credit: Contributed Photo

“When this came available, I said this is my opportunity. I’m gonna put all my faith in this and I’m going for it,” Bryan said. “I didn’t even blink an eye.”

She renamed the business, “The SugarLand Social,” and plans to continue to operate as an ice cream and candy shop.

Customers can expect the same hand dipped ice cream with favorite flavors such as:

This $&@! Just Got Serious (salted caramel ice cream with sea salt fudge and salted cashews)

Exhausted Parent (bourbon-spiked espresso ice cream with chocolate chunks)

Zanzibar Chocolate (an award-winning chocolate ice cream made with three kinds of cocoa for a rich, fudge brownie taste)

The shop’s ice cream vendor is based in Wisconsin and offers gluten-free, dairy-free and sugar-free options.

In addition, The SugarLand Social will offer soft serve ice cream. Bryan plans to start with chocolate and vanilla before trying Dole Whip and a blue ice cream.

The shop will have favorite candies such as Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups and KitKats, as well as fun trinkets filled with candy. Children will continue to be able to fill a jar with candy for a base price.

“We have tons of ideas and tons of things in mind,” Bryan said. “I want to keep it kind of simple and grow from there because I don’t want it to be too overwhelming at first.”

She plans to incorporate birthday parties and fun events into their business plan.

With adding “social” to the name of the business, Bryan hopes to create a safe place for children and teens to hangout. She wants to offer outdoor games this summer such as giant Jenga and cornhole.

Bryan is a 2007 Fairmont High School graduate. She moved to Brookville with her partner, John Lodge, in 2016. Bryan has worked in the medical field for more than 15 years and as an ER nurse for four years.

“The medical field is hard right now,” Bryan said. “It is something I still really enjoy. I just know I can’t see myself doing it at a long term pace.”

She’s looking forward to making people smile through sweet treats.

“I would say number one goal is just honestly to give back to the community, open up, stay busy and just see happy people,” Bryan said.

MORE DETAILS

The SugarLand Social is expected to open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily with plans to follow the trends and adjust hours as needed.

The shop does not have an opening date yet, but plans to open as soon as possible as they wait on deliveries.

For more information and updates about The SugarLand Social, visit the shop’s Facebook page.