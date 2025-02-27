Seasonal ice cream shops begin to reopen this weekend

Breaking: Man newly charged with murder for body wrapped in tarp found behind restaurant in 2023

The K&W Drive-In, located at 450 S. Main St. in Springboro, has been a gathering place for families since 1963. Pictured is Owner Brandi Blanton (NATALIE JONES STAFF).

As temperatures have warmed up just a little bit this past week in the Dayton region, three ice cream shops are reopening for the season.

The K&W Drive-In in Springboro is reopening on Friday, Feb. 28, followed by The Dairy Station in Xenia, and What’s The Scoop? in Brookville on Saturday, March 1.

The Dayton region has several seasonal ice cream shops such as Ducky’s Snowballs & Ice Cream in Troy, Goldies Flavored Soft Serve in Centerville, JD’s Old Fashioned Frozen Custard in Englewood, Kone Korner Ice Cream & Deli in Springfield, Rita’s Italian Ice & Frozen Custard in Kettering, The Dairy Shed in Bellbrook and The Sweet Retreat in Dayton that typically open in April or May.

Some shops like Arrow Queen in New Carlisle or Jet Freeze in Beavercreek did not close for the winter months like in years past.

Here is a list of ice cream shops that have already opened for the season or have announced opening dates:

🍦 Hershey Ice Cream Springfield

Location: 1538 Moorefield Road in Springfield

Status: Opened for the season on Feb. 21

For more information: Visit the shop’s Facebook page

🍦 K&W Drive-In

Location: 450 S. Main St. in Springboro

Status: Opens for the season on Feb. 28

For more information: Visit the shop’s Facebook page

🍦 The Dairy Station

Location: 704 N. Detroit St. in Xenia

Status: Opens for the season on March 1

For more information: Visit the shop’s Facebook page

🍦 What’s The Scoop?

Location: 230 Market St. in Brookville

Status: Opens for the season on March 1

For more information: Visit the shop’s Facebook page

🍦 Whipty-Do!

Location: 2529 U.S. 22 in Maineville

Status: Opened for the season on Feb. 5

For more information: Visit the shop’s Facebook page

If you would like your ice cream shop added to the list, email natalie.jones@coxinc.com.

