The Sweet Retreat ice cream shop will not open this season

The Sweet Retreat is a seasonal ice cream shop located at 2613 Smithville Road in Dayton.

1 hour ago
The Sweet Retreat ice cream shop in Dayton will not open this season.

The announcement was made April 25 in a Facebook post.

“This decision was not made lightly, and we will miss serving you and sharing in the joy of every scoop,” the post stated. “We truly appreciate your support over all the years and encourage you to keep savoring those sweet moments, whether at home or elsewhere. Thank you for all the wonderful memories, and we hope to see you around.”

The Sweet Retreat

The Sweet Retreat, which opened in August 2018, is known for offering more than 30 flavors of soft serve as well as nearly 20 hand-dipped ice cream flavors and several specialty sundaes.

The shop is owned by Carroll High School graduates Chris Tobias and Simon Wiley.

Explore‘Dayton Around the World’ exhibit will be on display during and after NATO Assembly

This news outlet previously reported the seasonal ice cream shop at 2613 Smithville Road typically opens in April or May and closes in late September or early October depending on weather.

For more information, visit the ice cream shop’s Facebook page (@thesweetretreatdayton).

Natalie Jones contributed to this article.

