Kettering fire chief retiring, replacement named

KETTERING — The city’s longtime fire chief is set to retire next month and be replaced by his assistant.
Thomas Butts, 55, will retire Oct. 2 after more than 33 years of dedicated service to the Kettering community, according to the city.
Assistant Chief Mitchell Robbins, 48, will be appointed the new chief immediately upon Butts' retirement, the city said in an announcement today.
Butts, who has been fire chief since 2016, has led the department modernization plan that included the building and opening of four new state-of-the-art fire stations, according to the city
Robbins has served the Kettering Fire Department since 1999, the city said.