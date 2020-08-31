X

BREAKING NEWS: Kettering Health Network building new $3M medical office

By Nick Blizzard

KETTERING — Kettering Health Network is constructing a $3 million medical office building on East Stroop Road, city records show.

The KHN East Kettering Health Center will be a 14,316-square-foot structural steel framed facility at the corner of Mayfield Avenue just west of Wilmington Pike, according to city records.

The building on a 1.45-acre lot will have more than 20 exam rooms and a capacity of 232, documents indicate.

The land at 1745 E. Stroop Road is among several parcels in area that the Dayton-area health network acquired in 2017, according to the Montgomery County Auditor’s Office website.

City of Kettering records show an application for a building permit in February 2020 and zoning compliance documents were approved earlier this month.

The Dayton Daily News has reached out to KHN on more details about the site, including a projected completion date, the number of jobs it will create and what services will be provided.

