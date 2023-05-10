Kettering flooring contractor indicted for theft from elderly person

A Kettering flooring contractor is facing felony charges for allegedly taking a nearly $10,000 down payment but not completing the work.
Casey Stolz, 46, was issued a summons to appear for his May 23 arraignment in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court. A grand jury indicted him Tuesday for two felony counts of theft involving an elderly person.
Stolz operates as Stolz Flooring based in Kettering. said Greg Flannagan, Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office spokesman.
“He took a deposit of just under $10,000 from the victim as a down payment for a new floor in August 2022. He has not completed any of the work,” he said.
