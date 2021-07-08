Former Kettering Family Video property sold for $1.1 million

An Ohio limited liability company bought the property of an East Dorothy Lane Family Video store that closed last year.
D.I.M. Capital Partners LLC, in Milan, Ohio, bought the store from Family Video Movie Club Inc. for $1.1 million in a transaction that local property records date as July 2.
Family Video bought the property in 2004 for $630,000.
Family Video, the last video store chain in the country, closed all 250 of its locations late last year and early this year.
“While we have faced digital competition from Netflix and others for years, nothing has been as devastating to our business as COVID-19,” the company said in a press release in January 2021.
“The impact of COVID-19, not only in foot traffic but also in the lack of new releases, pushed us to the end of an era,” company president Keith Hoogland wrote in a message on Family Video’s website.
The final closure came after the chain closed dozens of stores the previous fall, including area stores in Huber Heights and Kettering, by early November that year.
Before the final closure, the company still had locations in Fairborn (1896 S. Maple Ave.) and Riverside (5464 Burkhardt Road).