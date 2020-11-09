Area Family Video stores continue to close

Hamilton’s Family Video store closed last month, days shy of its 16th anniversary at what was its Main Street location.

Highland has also recently closed stores in Champaign, Ill.; Ashwaubenon, Wisc.; Battle Creek, Mich.; Pennsylvania and elsewhere.

The Illinois-based store chain has persisted in recent years in areas where Internet service and film streaming were unreliable. Forbes magazine in 2017 estimated that Highland Ventures brought in $450 million in annual revenue.

In an interview with the Philadelphia Inquirer, Derek Dye, a brand manager for Highland, estimated that 200 of its stores closed overall as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. He told the newspaper that he expected 50 to 60 more stores to close by year’s end.

The Huber Heights and Kettering locations are available for lease or purchase. Contact Bill Mohler at bill.mohler@legacypro.com for more information.