Kettering Health celebrates recent stretch with no COVID-19 patients

“We couldn’t be more grateful for the physicians, nurses, radiologists, respiratory therapists, environmental staff, and everyone in between for the work — and heart — they’ve put into caring for these patients during such a difficult time,” officials said.

Sharlet Briggs, president of Kettering Health Main Campus, said the streak of no COVID-19 cases in the hospital is a time to celebrate the accomplishment.

“I think it speaks for the well-being of the community and we’re pleased about that,” Briggs said.

She said after looking back over the past 25 months and seeing patients on ventilators, broken supply chain networks, staff shortages and dealing with death every day, not having any COVID-19 cases in the hospital brings a feeling of hopefulness.

Briggs said it also gives physicians, nurses and other staff the opportunity “to take a deep breath again but be prepared for the next wave.”

While there is a new variant of the coronavirus that has appeared on the East Coast, Briggs said Ohio is usually about three weeks behind.

“I’m not surprised we haven’t seen it yet, but we’ll keep watching and see how we’re doing,” she said. “We’re going to take the time to celebrate and enjoy the calm before the next storm. We’re grateful to our doctors, nurses, colleagues and everyone in the community who touched us because it takes everyone.”

On Thursday, the Ohio Department of Health cited the first small rise in COVID cases statewide, after months of recent decline. ODH’s COVID-19 website reported the following statistics:

Total reported cases: 2,681,437; three-week reported case average: 3,913.

Total reported hospitalizations: 114,443; three-week reported hospitalization average: 290.

Total reported ICU admissions: 13,426; three-week reported ICU admission average: 20.

Total number of reported deaths: 38,266; three-week reported death average: 158.

The next update by the state health department will be on Thursday, April 21.