Kettering Health launches temporary urgent clinical support phone lines

“At Kettering Health, we remain steadfast in our commitment to serving our patients with the highest level of care and safety. Our physicians and care teams continue to be ready to serve you, even during this time of disruption,” Kettering Health said in an organizational statement.

“While our office phones remain down, we understand the importance of staying connected—especially for urgent clinical concerns."

Kettering Health registered nurses will be staffing this temporary phone line at the number (937) 600-6879 for patients with urgent clinical questions.

Explore Kettering Health says tech outage could last 10 to 20 days

“We would like to provide assurance that calls are getting through at this time. However, due to the exceedingly high volume, we ask for patience as our teams work as quickly as possible to connect with each caller,” Kettering Health said.

This phone line is intended for urgent clinical needs only, the hospital system said. To keep it available for those who need it most, Kettering Health is asking that you do not use this line for:

Questions about the ongoing technology outage



Information and data security concerns



Scheduling or non-urgent appointment requests

For the latest updates about the outage, visit: ketteringhealth.org/system-wide-technology-outage .

Kettering Health said patients should have the following information ready before they call this clinical support line:

Your full name and date of birth

Your doctor’s name and practice

A brief summary of your clinical concern

Your current medication list

A phone number where we can reach you

This will help Kettering Health’s nurses address your needs quickly and support as many patients as possible, the hospital said.

Kettering Health also provided this additional information:

If you have a scheduled appointment, plan to keep it. Kettering Health’s teams are continuing care as planned, it said. Staff currently does not have access to appointment schedules.

If you are scheduled for surgery, hospitals are reaching out directly to patients with updates.

Need a medication refill? If you are a current patient, bring your empty prescription bottle to the practice location, and the Kettering Health team will assist you.

If you have an emergency, go to your closest emergency department. Kettering Health’s emergency departments remain open and ready to serve you.

Patients will not receive a text message with test results or appointment information from Kettering Health. Phone calls from staff are their primary mode of communication.

“We appreciate your patience, understanding, and cooperation as we work through this together. It is our honor to continue serving you,” Kettering Health said.