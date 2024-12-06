Breaking: Can you help Dayton police ID driver who fatally struck man in crosswalk?

Kettering indoor adventure, trampoline park holds grand opening after delay

A new recreation business is holding a grand opening in Kettering today. Nova Trampoline Park will have more than 50,000 square feet of space at its 2100 E. Whipp Road location. CONTRIBUTED

Credit: CONTRIBUTED

Credit: CONTRIBUTED

A new recreation business is holding a grand opening in Kettering today. Nova Trampoline Park will have more than 50,000 square feet of space at its 2100 E. Whipp Road location. CONTRIBUTED
Local News
By
1 hour ago
X

A new recreation business is holding a grand opening in Kettering today.

Nova Adventure Park has more than 50,000 square feet of space at its 2100 E. Whipp Road location.

Features include trampolines, a zip line, a climbing wall, an arcade with numerous games, a foam pit, a rope course, and courts for basketball, dodgeball and soccer, according to its website.

Online waivers must be completed by those 18 years or over at https://www.novakettering.com/

The business had targeted an opening date for much earlier in the year. However, it only recently received an occupancy permit, according to the city.

The Dayton area has a Sky Zone trampoline park and two Get Air trampoline businesses, but none of them are in Kettering.

Activity prices start at $14 an hour for those under 42 inches tall and $20 an hour for taller participants, according to the website.

General hours are 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Nova has trampoline parks in New York, Wyoming, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts and New Hampshire.

The business occupies the space where Cleveland-based grocery store chain Marc’s closed its doors in February 2023. Before then, the 2100 E. Whipp Road location was a Kroger grocery store.

In Other News
1
LIFE AS IS: ’Tis the season for ‘The Elf On The Shelf’
2
Dayton man accused of trafficking meth, cocaine in shoe boxes pleads...
3
Pins Mechanical Co. to open in downtown Dayton brewery space
4
Court rejects fired New Lebanon manager’s claims of unlawful removal
5
May ballot will likely ask Ohio voters to approve $2.5B in bonds for...

About the Author

Follow Nick Blizzard on facebookFollow Nick Blizzard on twitter

Nick Blizzard is a staff writer for the Dayton Daily News. He is a graduate of Stebbins High School who earned a bachelor’s degree from Ohio University and its E.W. Scripps School of Journalism. Nick is a Riverside native who has lived in Huber Heights and Kettering. He has been a journalist in the Dayton area for more than 25 years.