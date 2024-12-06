Kettering indoor adventure, trampoline park holds grand opening after delay

Features include trampolines, a zip line, a climbing wall, an arcade with numerous games, a foam pit, a rope course, and courts for basketball, dodgeball and soccer, according to its website.

Online waivers must be completed by those 18 years or over at https://www.novakettering.com/

The business had targeted an opening date for much earlier in the year. However, it only recently received an occupancy permit, according to the city.

The Dayton area has a Sky Zone trampoline park and two Get Air trampoline businesses, but none of them are in Kettering.

Activity prices start at $14 an hour for those under 42 inches tall and $20 an hour for taller participants, according to the website.

General hours are 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Nova has trampoline parks in New York, Wyoming, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts and New Hampshire.

The business occupies the space where Cleveland-based grocery store chain Marc’s closed its doors in February 2023. Before then, the 2100 E. Whipp Road location was a Kroger grocery store.