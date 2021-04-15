Kettering man sentenced to 131 years to life in prison in child rape case

Robert Jeffrey Ruehle, 34, was convicted March 25 by a Montgomery County Common Pleas Court jury of three counts of rape of a child younger than 13; eight counts of rape by force; two counts of gross sexual imposition of a child younger than 13; and two counts of gross sexual imposition by force.

Police began investigating Ruehle after one of the victims, now an adult, in April 2018 told staff at her school that Ruehle had been sexually abusing her since she was 10. In September 2019 the second victim said that he, too, had been sexually abused by Ruehle from a young age. The children’s mother did not believe the incidents happened, according to a release from Montgomery County Prosecutor Mat Heck Jr.