Kettering man sentenced to at least 4 years in prison for contractor fraud

In January 2020, the victim filed a complaint through the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Consumer Fraud Unit because the house hadn’t been built.

Lambert was indicted on theft from an elderly or disabled person on Oct. 21, 2020.

“This defendant has a history of theft convictions, and has even been previously sentenced to the penitentiary,” Prosecutor Mat Heck Jr. said. “Many of his prior convictions were for the same criminal conduct — taking a down payment to do construction work, and then doing little to nothing towards completing the work. Many of his prior victims have been elderly. Before signing a contract and making a down payment for home repairs, it is advisable to thoroughly investigate the contractor.”