Kettering motorcyclist killed in weekend crash in Beavercreek

The crash remains under investigation. Police ask that anyone with information on a motorcyclist in the area of Grange Hall Road between Colonel Glenn Highway and Gardenview Drive between 4:15 and 4:30 p.m. Saturday call Officer Charmaine Hall at 937-426-1225 ext. 665.

Police are also interested in speaking to the driver of a light-colored cab pickup truck, possibly a Toyota, that was believed to be in the immediate area of the crash when it happened.