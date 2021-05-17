Kettering motorcyclist killed in weekend crash in Beavercreek

A 30-year-old Kettering man died following a two-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle in Beavercreek Saturday.
Beavercreek police and fire crews responded to Grange Hall Road near Gardenview Drive around 4:30 p.m.
Aaron Stroop was on a motorcycle going south on Grange Hall Road when he collided with Honda Civic headed in the opposite direction, according to Beavercreek police.
Despite life-saving efforts from crews on the scene, Stroop died from his injuries.
Occupants inside the Honda suffered minor injuries.
The crash remains under investigation. Police ask that anyone with information on a motorcyclist in the area of Grange Hall Road between Colonel Glenn Highway and Gardenview Drive between 4:15 and 4:30 p.m. Saturday call Officer Charmaine Hall at 937-426-1225 ext. 665.
Police are also interested in speaking to the driver of a light-colored cab pickup truck, possibly a Toyota, that was believed to be in the immediate area of the crash when it happened.