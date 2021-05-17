Wright-Patterson ‘hazmat’ exercise on Wednesday could affect traffic, gates

* Temporary blockage of some roads.

* Increased security measures.

* Activation of a base-wide public address system, sometimes called the “giant voice.”

* Use of telephone and electronic-notification methods.

Tim Howells, 788th Civil Engineering Fire Department, passes a sandbag as part of an assembly line helping to build a dam in Hebble Creek May 2, 2018, at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. The project was part of a base exercise used to train personnel in emergency response. A new training event is set for May 19. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/R.J. ORIEZ Credit: 88th Air Base Wing Credit: 88th Air Base Wing

Surrounding communities may hear the sirens or the “giant voice” public address system, the base said in a release Monday.

During the exercise, the Installation Command Center will use different communication modes across Areas A and B to alert base employees of the simulated event.

When the notification goes out, installation first responders will hurry to the staged release location, the base said.

“There they will assess the situation and employ the measures to safeguard life and mitigate the effects of such an event. As first responders do so, 88th Air Base Wing’s inspection team will evaluate their response on-scene as well as any potentially affected areas on Wright-Patt,” the base said in its release.