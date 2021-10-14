Kettering police mourn retired officer, owner of SimTrainer shooting range

A retired Kettering police officer and owner of the SimTrainer shooting range in Moraine has died.
Jeffrey Joseph Pedro, 61, who died Saturday, retired in 2014 after a lengthy career that included serving as a patrol officer, detective, SWAT team member and field training officer, the Kettering Police Department posted Wednesday on social media.
Pedro also served on the Board of Directors of the Ohio Tactical Officers Association and was an academy instructor and commander at several local police academies, the department said.
“Jeff will be sorely missed by all who knew him,” the post stated.
Pedro was the owner and lead instructor of SimTrainer Indoor Range and Firearms Training Center on Dryden Road in Moraine.
He also was the host along with Mark Avery of “Shooting from the Hip” that aired Saturday afternoon on WHIO radio.
Pedro is survived by his wife, Patty, of 41 years; six children and eight grandchildren, according to his obituary.
Visitation is 4 to 7 p.m. Friday at Routsong Funeral Home, 2100 E. Stroop Road in Kettering. The funeral is at 11 a.m. Saturday at Fairhaven church, 637 E. Whipp road, Centerville.