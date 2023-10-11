Kettering police seek Ohio funds for new body cameras expected to cost $1.1M

KETTERING — The city wants an Ohio grant to pay for most of the cost of new police body cameras.

Kettering records show state funding — if awarded — would reimburse the city for up to 75% of the cost of the new cameras, estimated at $1.1 million.

“The camera system we are looking at provides new technology for better video quality, audio quality, redaction, and overall usage,” Lt. Craig Moore told the Dayton Daily News.

Kettering City Council Tuesday night approved a measure to seek state funding.

Kettering police started using the body cams in 2021 and the current ones “are reaching the end of their warranty and are outdated technology,” according to Moore.

The state has not indicated when a decision on funding will be made, he added.

In 2020, Kettering’s council approved $236,030 to buy 90 cameras from WatchGuard, records show. The Dallas-based business was preferred over other vendors, in part, because it also supplied the KPD’s in-car camera system, officials said then.

The department has 86 budgeted, sworn positions, 67 of which are patrol officers, according to its 2022 annual report.

