BreakingNews
Montgomery County Democratic Party doesn’t endorse Trotwood mayor for office

Carmel’s restaurant to close Oct. 22; owner says new business coming to site

Local News
By
31 minutes ago
X

A longtime popular Dayton restaurant is closing this month, according to a Facebook post from the owner.

The last day of operation for Carmel’s Southwest Bar & Grill at 1025 Shroyer Road — near the Kettering and Oakwood borders — will be Oct. 22, a recent posting from owner Bob Byers states.

Byers said he is retiring and selling the business, which specializes in Mexican-themed food.

ExploreRELATED: Local jewelry store moving to downtown Oakwood

“With a little anxiety, perhaps fear of the future, and most appreciative of God’s blessing, I announce my retirement,” Byers wrote.

“I will miss the thousands of great guests who over all these years supported our success … You have provided income and sustenance to our staff,” he added.

Byers hinted that the group he’s selling to has big renovation plans for the site.

“I will let the new owners make their own announcement of the great hospitality to come,” Byers said.

While not eager to sell, “as we talked, I realized this group will continue the great tradition of everyday value and hospitality,” he said.

ExplorePOPULAR: Entertainment a goal for Fairborn’s reuse of 139-year-old ‘iconic’ building
In Other News
1
GE Aerospace, UD to help explore the mysteries of aerial contrails
2
Man’s body recovered in Warren County pond
3
Nine area districts have school levies on November ballot
4
The Classic Theater: A forerunner in Dayton’s Black entertainment scene...
5
‘The greatest partnership.’ Wright Patt marks 96th anniversary of...

About the Author

Follow Nick Blizzard on facebookFollow Nick Blizzard on twitter

Nick Blizzard is a staff writer for the Dayton Daily News. He is a graduate of Stebbins High School who earned a bachelor’s degree from Ohio University and its E.W. Scripps School of Journalism. Nick is a Riverside native and has been a journalist in the Dayton area for more than 20 years.

© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top