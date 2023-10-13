Carmel’s restaurant to close Oct. 22; owner says new business coming to site

A longtime popular Dayton restaurant is closing this month, according to a Facebook post from the owner.

The last day of operation for Carmel’s Southwest Bar & Grill at 1025 Shroyer Road — near the Kettering and Oakwood borders — will be Oct. 22, a recent posting from owner Bob Byers states.

Byers said he is retiring and selling the business, which specializes in Mexican-themed food.

“With a little anxiety, perhaps fear of the future, and most appreciative of God’s blessing, I announce my retirement,” Byers wrote.

“I will miss the thousands of great guests who over all these years supported our success … You have provided income and sustenance to our staff,” he added.

Byers hinted that the group he’s selling to has big renovation plans for the site.

“I will let the new owners make their own announcement of the great hospitality to come,” Byers said.

While not eager to sell, “as we talked, I realized this group will continue the great tradition of everyday value and hospitality,” he said.