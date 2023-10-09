Police confirm chain from Riverside abduction, to robbery, to Kettering shooting

BreakingNews
A female’s abduction in Riverside led to an unidentified armed robbery suspect being shot in Kettering on Sunday by an off-duty officer from that south suburb, authorities said Monday.

The male suspect remained hospitalized Monday afternoon and will face as yet unspecified charges for crimes that started on Burkhardt Road in Riverside and ended near the Kettering Meijer on Wilmington Pike, said Officer John Davis of the regional Tactical Crime Suppression Unit and the Centerville Police Department.

Shots were reported to have been fired during the abduction of a female involving three males who were at a business in the 4000 block of Burkhardt in Riverside, Davis said.

The abduction, the armed robbery and the shooting “all three are connected and initially, (Sunday), we hadn’t put all of that together. But since then we have been able to verify” they are, he said.

The suspect shot in Kettering has “serious, but to my knowledge not life-threatening injuries,” Davis said. He did not identify the off-duty Kettering police officer, who chased the suspect and fired more than once.

Kettering Police Chief Chip Protsman called in the tactical unit because of the officer-involved shooting, Davis said. The incident involved more than a dozen officers combined from Kettering, Riverside and the tactical unit, a south suburban collaborative law enforcement agency, he added.

Riverside police received a call about 1:30 p.m. of a female being abducted in a business on Burkhardt near Woodman. Police chased a vehicle into Kettering, where the armed robbery occurred, Davis said.

Kettering is investigating the abduction and the armed robbery, and the tactical unit is overseeing the shooting, Davis said.

At Meijer, police quickly identified the suspects, who fled on foot. The off-duty Kettering officer saw one suspect in a neighborhood back yard, Davis said.

The suspect pointed a weapon at the officer and at that point the officer fired at the suspect, Davis said.

“Until we have a chance to complete our investigation and Kettering has a chance to complete their internal review” the off-duty officer will “be on administrative leave,” as a standard procedure, he said.

