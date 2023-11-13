Kettering school board incumbents: Voters like district’s direction

KETTERING — Incumbent Kettering board of education members who won contested election races said voters favor the school district’s existing course and they will focus on fiscal issues, student wellness and safety, and academics.

“To me, it signals that the Kettering community values the direction of the district, the academic successes of students, and the opportunities available to students,” Jennifer Slanker Kane told the Dayton Daily News about the election, which had a majority of the board’s five seats at stake.

“It also signals that experience matters … in public service and community involvement,” she added. “Each member of the board brings a unique and vast skill set to our discussions, which compliments the experiences of one another.”

Kane won re-election to a seat she has held since being appointed in 2013. She garnered 32.8% of the votes, the most among four candidates seeking two full-term seats.

Incumbent Chrissie Richards had 29.6%, while challengers Steve White and Justin LeBrun finished with 19% and 18.5%, respectively, according to final, unofficial results by the Montgomery County Board of Elections. Richards secured the seat she had been appointed to in January.

Richards said the school board incumbents’ victories indicates the voters “appreciate that we are a destination district and know that did not happen accidentally.

“They are pleased with the direction our schools are headed and trust our current board to continue to provide top-quality, transparent and value-added leadership while maintaining collaborative and trusting relationships with the families in our community,” she added.

Richards said she will “maintain our commitment to fiscal responsibility, student wellness and safety, and high achievements in academics and career preparedness for our students.”

In a separate race, Bill Lautar, also an incumbent appointed this year, narrowly defeated challenger Lynn Quillen, 50.6% to 49.4%, for the remainder of a term that expires Dec. 31, 2025, results show.

Kettering City Council

The election also involved two Kettering City Council seats. Incumbent Lisa Duvall won re-election in District 1 with 57.5% of the vote to defeat Joe Overholser. Bryan Suddith took the District 4 seat with 62.5% of the vote in a race against LaSue Juniel.

Suddith succeeds longtime Councilman Bruce Duke, who was term limited.

Duvall said in the campaign that the biggest issues facing Kettering are business and land development, and affordable housing. Drawing in new businesses and supporting existing ones is a priority for her.

She said the rising cost of housing is forcing families out of Kettering, so she will work to bring more middle-income and workforce housing to the city.

“It’s humbling to be given the trust of residents in my district and I will continue to work hard to represent them,” she said. “What matters is what we do in the next four years and I will do everything I can to help continue to steer the city in a positive direction.”

Suddith said his top priorities will be ensuring that citizens have access to city council, continuing Kettering’s success with first-time homebuyer programs, and finding ways to add to the housing inventory of the city.