Kettering schools plan $1.1 million in safety upgrades via state grants

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine’s office announced $900,000 in grants for Kettering schools late last year in one phase of a K-12 School Safety Grant program that included more than 700 schools and $57.8 million statewide.

Locally, the grants in November that totaled more than $3.7 million also went to Huber Heights and Tecumseh school districts, plus several local Catholic and Christian schools.

Another $215,000 in safety grant money was awarded to Fairmont and Kettering and Van Buren middle schools about two weeks ago, district spokeswoman Kari Basson said.

The planned Kettering upgrades follow security measures put in place before the start of this school year. Last year, the district received $83,137 in grant funds for more surveillance cameras at Fairmont and the middle schools, records show.

The district installed more cameras in 2022 and introduced a pilot program for visitor management.

The visitor monitoring system scans state-issued identifications and can recognize if there is an issue with anyone that would prevent staff from allowing them building access, Basson has said.

Badges with their photos are instantly created for the visitor to wear in the school, she said, calling it “another layer of safety and security in our buildings.”

This is the last round in grant funds Kettering will receive through the school safety program, board of education President Toby Henderson said.

“The early rounds of the funding for our middle schools and the high school were not $100,000 per building. So, I think this funding makes up for that,” Henderson said.

District officials met with their architect about a month ago and will seek to finalize specifications this week, Johnson said.