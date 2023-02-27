BreakingNews
Miamisburg-based food truck closes: ‘I lived the American dream’
NEW: Fraze adds Richard Marx, kids event, others to Kettering concert list

Local News
By , Staff Writer
28 minutes ago

KETTERING — The Fraze Pavilion in Kettering has announced more shows for its upcoming season.

Richard Marx and Dave Koz have been added for upcoming concerts, according to the city-owned 4,300-seat outdoor venue. Marx is a pop singer who had multiple No. 1 songs in the 1980s and 1990s. Koz is a well-known jazz saxophonist.

They are among four shows added to a lineup that includes previously announced concerts by Nelly, George Thorogood & The Destroyers, the Led Zeppelin tribute band Get the Led Out, and We The Kingdom.

Dates for recently announced shows include:

• Richard Marx with special guest Starship, 8 p.m. June 24. Tickets $39.50 to $65.

• Peppa Pig’s Adventure, 1 p.m. July 22. Tickets $30 to 45.50.

• Queens Blvd., 8 p.m., July 28. $5 concert series. Prices go up $5 on the day of the show. Tickets go on sale 10 a.m. March 4 with a limit of four per person that day.

• Dave Koz and Friends, 8 p.m. Aug. 12. Tickets $35.50 to $65.50.

Prices go up $5 on the day of the show. Tickets for all four shows go on sale 10 a.m. March 4 with a limit of four per person that day.

The Fraze has 14 events scheduled for a season that is expected to include about 45, according to the city.

About the Author

Follow Nick Blizzard on facebookFollow Nick Blizzard on twitter

Nick Blizzard is a staff writer for the Dayton Daily News. He is a graduate of Stebbins High School who earned a bachelor’s degree from Ohio University and its E.W. Scripps School of Journalism. Nick is a Riverside native and has been a journalist in the Dayton area for more than 20 years.

