NEW: Fraze adds Richard Marx, kids event, others to Kettering concert list

KETTERING — The Fraze Pavilion in Kettering has announced more shows for its upcoming season.
Richard Marx and Dave Koz have been added for upcoming concerts, according to the city-owned 4,300-seat outdoor venue. Marx is a pop singer who had multiple No. 1 songs in the 1980s and 1990s. Koz is a well-known jazz saxophonist.
They are among four shows added to a lineup that includes previously announced concerts by Nelly, George Thorogood & The Destroyers, the Led Zeppelin tribute band Get the Led Out, and We The Kingdom.
Dates for recently announced shows include:
• Richard Marx with special guest Starship, 8 p.m. June 24. Tickets $39.50 to $65.
• Peppa Pig’s Adventure, 1 p.m. July 22. Tickets $30 to 45.50.
• Queens Blvd., 8 p.m., July 28. $5 concert series. Prices go up $5 on the day of the show. Tickets go on sale 10 a.m. March 4 with a limit of four per person that day.
• Dave Koz and Friends, 8 p.m. Aug. 12. Tickets $35.50 to $65.50.
Prices go up $5 on the day of the show. Tickets for all four shows go on sale 10 a.m. March 4 with a limit of four per person that day.
The Fraze has 14 events scheduled for a season that is expected to include about 45, according to the city.
