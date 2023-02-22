Kettering unfreezes rental fund requests for suburbs

BreakingNews
A rental assistance program helping Centerville, Kettering, Moraine and Washington Twp. residents avoid eviction is accepting new applications.

The Kettering program which awarded $4.4 million before freezing requests Jan. 1 is now taking them on a limited basis, according to the city.

The StayPut program is taking applications for those who:

•Have an eviction court date;

•Are new applicants who have not received any emergency rental assistance before from Kettering or other organizations, such as Homefull, the Salvation Army, Goodwill and Catholic Social Services.

The emergency funds come from the U.S. Treasury Emergency Rental Assistance program, which started in 2021 to help qualified applicants impacted by COVID remain in their homes.

Working with Montgomery County, Kettering administers the program for those four south suburban communities because it is the home to the municipal court which handles evictions in those jurisdictions.

Eviction filings in Kettering Municipal Court last year surpassed the pre-COVID 2019 cases by the end of November, court records show.

To qualify for funds, recipients must have been impacted by COVID through job loss, layoffs or personal circumstances, officials have said.

Maximum annual income requirements are also involved. They range from $47,150 for a one-person household to $88,850 for a family of eight, Kettering records show.

Nick Blizzard is a staff writer for the Dayton Daily News. He is a graduate of Stebbins High School who earned a bachelor’s degree from Ohio University and its E.W. Scripps School of Journalism. Nick is a Riverside native and has been a journalist in the Dayton area for more than 20 years.

