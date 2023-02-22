Kettering unfreezes rental fund requests for suburbs

The emergency funds come from the U.S. Treasury Emergency Rental Assistance program, which started in 2021 to help qualified applicants impacted by COVID remain in their homes.

Working with Montgomery County, Kettering administers the program for those four south suburban communities because it is the home to the municipal court which handles evictions in those jurisdictions.

Eviction filings in Kettering Municipal Court last year surpassed the pre-COVID 2019 cases by the end of November, court records show.

To qualify for funds, recipients must have been impacted by COVID through job loss, layoffs or personal circumstances, officials have said.

Maximum annual income requirements are also involved. They range from $47,150 for a one-person household to $88,850 for a family of eight, Kettering records show.