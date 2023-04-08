Kettering section of Dorothy Lane closing for water line work

The closure is the most efficient way to connect about 65 homes to the new water main, which is eight inches wide and has already been installed, officials said. It is two inches in diameter larger than the current one, which is prone to rupture due to age, said county Project Manager Ed Schlaack.

“Because of the condition of the main and the number of breaks that have occurred … the cost of time and inconvenience to the traveling public when we were out there trying to fix these main breaks, it has been a real burden,” he said.

“Primarily, we’re trying to get it done and get out of everybody’s way,” Schlaack added.

The new line is expected to last 75 to 80 years, Schlaack said.

The work is schedule during the day because it is expected to create sufficient noise that would not be appropriate for overnight hours when many are sleeping, he said.

The road’s materials need to be broken up, creating considerable “banging … breaking up the concrete in small enough pieces to get it out of the trench,” Schlaack said.

The work will be done in three phases, starting at Far Hills and moving west to east. Schlaack said.

An Ohio Public Works Commission grant is funding about $630,000 of the project’s cost.