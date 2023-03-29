Kettering’s research park part of tax break zone for housing, renovations

One resident was critical of Kettering’s plan. Sterling Abernathy said it puts a “negative label” on the two neighborhoods, some of the oldest in Kettering.

Abernathy told council it should inform Aragon and Oak Park residents before taking action to create the new zone.

Kettering Economic Development Manager Amy Schrimpf said the new designation would give those residents an opportunity to invest in their property.

Any tax deal involving research park land, Greeson said, would “require a separate and additional agreement where the terms and details will be presented in a public forum.”

The area “would serve to encourage economic stability, maintain real property values, generate new employment opportunities, and constitutes a public purpose for which real property tax exemptions may be granted in the city,” documents state.

One aim of the Ohio program is “to encourage revitalization of the existing housing stock and the development of new structures,” according to state’s website.