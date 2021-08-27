Kettering weighs pay raises for more than 200 non-union jobs

KETTERING — The city is considering giving pay raises to more than 200 non-union employees.
The measure being considered by Kettering City Council would approve 2.5% pay increases retroactive to Jan. 1 for 222 personnel, including several directors and managers, city officials said.
Kettering officials said the pay hike is consistent with agreements the city signed off on earlier with collective bargaining units, including those representing public safety workers.
Earlier this month a Dayton Daily News analysis of public payrolls found the city of Kettering paid 155 employees more than $100,000 in 2020.
Records also showed Kettering pays its police officers and firefighters more than other departments in the region and its firefighters are among the top paid in the state.
Kettering’s city council is expected to vote on the measure next month.