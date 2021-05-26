Kettering OKs 50% pay raise for mayor, city council

Pay hikes of 50% have been approved for future Kettering mayors and city council members.
The city council voted Tuesday night to increase the mayor’s annual salary from $12,000 to $18,000 and the pay for city council members from $8,000 to $12,000.
The pay hikes do not apply to current Kettering elected officials. They would be eligible only if — and after — they are re-elected, according to the city charter.
In 2012, Kettering charter changes approved by voters cut city legislative salaries and limited council’s ability approve pay increases for those jobs, Montgomery County Board of Elections records show.
Before the charter amendment, Kettering mayor’s annual pay was about $23,000 and council members’ about $15,000.
Council can only increase those salaries in “any odd numbered year no later than June first, provided that no increase in compensation shall be effective during the term of office of the mayor or council members in which such vote is taken,” the charter states.