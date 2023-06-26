Kettering woman gets 2 years in prison for sex with 14-year-old boy

A 47-year-old Kettering woman was sentenced Monday to two years in prison for having a sexual relationship with a 14-year-old boy that began last summer.

Justina Faith McBride was sentenced in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court by Judge Angelina Jackson after she pleaded guilty June 14 to four counts of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, one count of pandering sexually oriented material involving a minor, two counts of illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material or performance, one count of violation of a protection order while committing a felony, plus two misdemeanor counts each of sexual imposition and disseminating matter harmful to juveniles.

Credit: Montgomery County Jail Credit: Montgomery County Jail

The Kettering Police Department began an investigation when the boy’s mother reported the allegations after receiving information from a friend, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

McBride admitted to having intercourse with the teen “no more than five times” last summer, according to an affidavit filed in September in Kettering Municipal Court.

She was released Oct. 28 from jail after posting a $50,000 bond and was ordered to have no contact with any minors or the victim in the case.

Police learned in late December that McBride violated the terms of her bond with continued contact and abuse with the boy, “sexting” — exchanging explicit images via cellphone — and had provided him with gifts, according to the prosecutor’s office.

“Justina McBride has been in almost daily contact with juvenile victim since mid-October,” an affidavit filed in January in Kettering Municipal Court stated. “These contacts include in-person contact and communicating via cellphone through Snapchat. These communications include the sharing of nude photos back and forth of both the suspect and juvenile victim.”

In addition to her prison term, McBride on Monday was designated a Tier II sexual offender. Once released from prison she will be required to register her address with her local sheriff’s office every 180 days for 25 years.

“This defendant certainly deserves every single day of her sentence and more,” Montgomery County said Prosecutor Mat Heck Jr. in a statement. “The fact that this defendant, a wife and mother of a boy close to the same age as the victim, continued to have contact with the child while out on bond, and in violation of the court’s order, shows that she has no remorse for her actions. My hope is that the victim and his family are able to recover from the terrible nightmare caused by this defendant.”