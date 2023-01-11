Kettering woman accused of sex with boy, 14, now faces child porn charges

McBride admitted to having intercourse with the teen “no more than five times” over the summer, according to an affidavit filed in September in Kettering Municipal Court.

She had been free on $50,000 bail plus electronic home monitoring and had been granted work privileges, records show.

However, the new charges allege that McBride has violated an order to stay away from the boy in the case, who is now 15.

“Justina McBride has been in almost daily contact with juvenile victim since mid-October,” an affidavit filed last week in Kettering Municipal Court stated. “These contacts include in person contact and communicating via cellphone through Snapchat. These communications include the sharing of nude photos back [and] forth of both the suspect and juvenile victim.”

The child pornography-related charges are for incidents that happened between Oct. 21 and Dec. 30, 2022, court documents state.

Her original case has been continued to Tuesday.

She had been held in the Montgomery County Jail on $100,000 bail since her Dec. 30 arrest by Kettering police at her home.

Her bail is now $250,000 following her second indictment, jail records show.

A message was left seeking comment from her attorney.