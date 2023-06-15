KeyBank will leave KeyBank Tower in downtown Dayton

KeyBank will vacate its namesake tower in downtown Dayton, a Key representative said Thursday.

A statement from the company said those offices will move to the 130 Building at 130 W. 2nd St., also downtown.

“Our teammates are tentatively scheduled to move into this new space in December 2023. We are excited about this investment in the Dayton community that will improve accessibility and provide a new and modern workspace with more amenities for our teammates,” Key said.

Key, like other banks, has been been consolidating or closing retail real estate and office locations for some time.

In February 2021, Key said it was planning to close its first-floor branch at its self-named tower by mid-May that year. That location was to be moved to Key’s Eastown branch, at 4000 Linden Ave.

At the time, a bank representative said there were no plans to close the bank’s downtown offices in the tower.

Also in 2021, Key announced plans to consolidate its 951 Patterson and 20 W. Whipp roads branches into its Arbor branch, at 4401 Far Hills Ave. in Kettering. The Springfield Burnett Plaza branch (402 S. Burnett Road) was to be consolidated into the Downtown Springfield branch, at 1 S. Fountain Ave., the bank also said.

No job losses were expected as a result of those moves, a Key spokeswoman said in 2021.

Those plans were attributed in part to what Key said at the time was a “steady increase in client preference for digital banking. For example, transactions via online and mobile banking were two times the number of transactions completed at a branch office.”

This year, a Pittsburgh newspaper reported that PNC is closing another 30 branches across its footprint. The Winston-Salem Journal in North Carolina reported last month that Wells Fargo & Co. has announced plans to close 17 branches.

KeyBank is the anchor tenant in the 27-story KeyBank building, on a corner of Courthouse Plaza.

In March 2018, the KeyBank tower was placed on the auction block for a second time, after an earlier auction failed to secure a winning bid.

The building was known as the MeadWestvaco Tower until KeyBank gained naming rights to the building in 2008.

The tower served as headquarters for the former Mead Corp. paper company from the 1970s through the 1990s. Previously, KeyBank had its offices in 32-34 N. Main St.