Kings Island Haunt named top theme park Halloween event in USA Today awards

The Kings Island Halloween Haunt has been voted the Best Theme Park Halloween Event in USA Today’s 10Best Reader’s Choice awards.
The Haunt beat other events at Busch Gardens in Virginia and Florida, as well as events at Hersheypark and Universal Studios Hollywood in the top 10.
The Haunt previously was voted Best Theme Park Halloween Event in 2018, according to the park website.
USA Today says that a panel of experts and 10Best editors pick 20 nominees for the list, and the top 10 are chosen by popular vote.
The Halloween Haunt was canceled for 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, but is scheduled to reopen for 2021 on Sept. 24.
In Other News
1
PHOTOS, VIDEO: A look at the City of Fairborn 9/11 memorial
2
Warren County 9/11 speaker: ‘Go out in the community and spread the...
3
Juvenile Court Assessment Center in Xenia helping keep children out of...
4
In their words: Miami Valley residents reflect on fateful day
5
What should future generations remember about 9/11? History teacher...