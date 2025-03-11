Koji Burger to take over Jollity space in downtown Dayton all day Saturday

Koji Burger will operate from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Jollity, located at 127 E. Third St. The bar will open at noon with beer, wine and a special cocktail designed specifically for the evening.

Credit: Natalie Jones Credit: Natalie Jones

Customers can expect a quick-service service model where orders are placed at the front and an employee will deliver the food when it’s ready. Dine in, carry out and online ordering will be available.

The current Koji Burger menu features:

Classic Koji (two koji aged patties, American cheese, salted onion, sweet pickle and sesame mayo on a milk bun)

Popper Smash (two koji aged patties, jalapeno cheese, dill pickle hot sauce and bacon crispies on a Good Hands bun)

Roasted Pork (koji roasted pork shoulder, soy pickled rapini, white cheddar and chili crunch mayo on a Good Hands roll)

Fried Chicken (a fried chicken patty, Korean BBQ dunk, shaved daikon and lemon lime picked on a Good Hands bun)

Vegan Melt (togarashi sweet potato, apple, red beet slaw and tarragon veganaise on sourdough)

Credit: Natalie Jones Credit: Natalie Jones

Bone marrow and toast, a limited Wagyu beef burger, Brendon’s fish sandwich, specialty salads and desserts will also be available.

Koji Burger started in 2022 as a specialty project that was expected to be a limited time run. Over the last three years, it’s morphed into its own brand with lunch service offered 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

“If you have ever showed up and we were sold out, we truly apologize for the inconvenience. We’re constantly adjusting to the growth and doing our best without sacrificing the quality,” Weiner said. “Since we’re operating all day we’re able to up all the production for Saturday in order to meet demand.”

To make the Classic Koji Burger, Weiner said it takes the same amount of work and craftmanship as it does to make a dish on Jollity’s dinner menu.

Everything is made in-house from the buns and garnish to the cutting, aging and grinding of all the beef.

“We believe people have come to expect a certain experience with the Classic Koji Burger and the product we provide and doing everything in-house ensures they get that experience,” Weiner said. “We choose our partnerships the same way, which is why our work with Andrew over at Good Hands Bakery has been so enriching — we share similar values when it comes to food quality and product integrity. That’s why we use them for our specialty breads."

Koji Burger still has plans to open a brick-and-mortar spot. Weiner said they have been working closely with a local architect and will have some major announcements in the next few months.

“It’s been wonderful to meet people at lunch and see them back for dinner, sometimes in the same day, or vice versa,” Weiner said. “Our staff takes a lot of pride in the quality of product and service we provide and it’s been wonderful to see that recognized regardless the time of day.”

For more information about Koji Burger, visit the concept’s Instagram page (@kojiburger_dyt).