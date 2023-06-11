Lack of deputy applicants an issue in Miami County

The department has hired a production company to develop a recruiting video and will have a digital marketer handle placement on social media and other sites younger people visit. The video will target those in their 20s and 30s and feature department employees.

He wanted to have the commissioners support before the company moves forward with completing the video to include incentives Duchak also plans to offer beginning in 2024.

“I think it will be huge in attracting people,” Commissioner Greg Simmons said of the recruiting plan. Commissioners Ted Mercer and Wade Westfall also voiced support for the program.

Among proposals is opening applications to people who are not Ohio peace officer certified. An applicant would go through the selection process and be hired at a reduced pay rate while going through the peace officer academy.

Because most academy programs are 28 hours a week, the remaining 12 hours of a work week would be spent by the recruit at the sheriff’s office beginning the field training process. By getting some of that training done, once the recruit would graduate from the six-month academy, they would have a shorter field training experience before working on their own.

The county also would pay the bill for the academy. Money at $6,500 a position has been included in the department’s proposed 2024 budget for three academy slots, Duchak said. The employee would sign an agreement to reimburse he county for the academy cost and any equipment/uniform costs should they not pass the academy or leave the department within three years.

Also proposed is a $5,000 sign on bonus for any lateral hires or hires who have just graduated from an Ohio peace officer academy (but not through the county academy/training program outlined earlier).

The rationale for the bonus is Troy, Tipp City and Piqua departments pay more per hour than the sheriff’s office, Duchak said.

By August, the sheriff’s office will be down five deputies unless applications increase, he said. Other departments in the county also have vacancies in a profession that several years ago had a lot of applicants, Duchak said.

“You don’t have that pool anymore, thanks to the demonization that has been done to the occupation for years now,” he said.

