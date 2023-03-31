Smoke billows from Dayton house fire

Smoke was billowing from a two story house Friday morning as crews worked to put out the fire.
The house fire was reported sometime after 10 a.m. at Santa Clara/Victor avenues just off North Main Street.
Firefighters pulled out as much furniture as they could from the first floor, where flames were visible.
A large plume of smoke could be seen from downtown Dayton.
The fire also caused damage to an adjacent house.
The cause of the fire is not known, and there were not any injuries immediately reported.
