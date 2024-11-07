Large police presence after 2 reportedly shot in Dayton

Multiple police are at the scene of a reported double shooting in Dayton Thursday afternoon.
The 1600 block of Russet Avenue is blocked off as Dayton police investigate.
A 911 caller reported a woman was laying on the sidewalk in front of a house, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch records.
“She came out yelling help and then it seemed like something happened,” he said.
The caller could not tell if the woman was breathing. He did not see a shooter.
We are working to learn more and will update this story as more details are available.
