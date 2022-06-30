Last-minute addition of Democrat to local ballots before Montgomery County board today

The Montgomery County Board of Elections is scheduled to meet at 4:30 p.m. today to vote on whether to add a write-in candidate to the ballot to get the Democratic nomination for a newly competitive statehouse seat representing northern and west-central Montgomery County.
The Ohio Supreme Court last week ordered the boards of election in several counties to accept paperwork from candidates who filed after the February deadline imposed by Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose.
The Montgomery County Board of Elections — consisting of two Democrats and two Republicans — will now vote on whether Democrat Leronda Jackson meets other requirements to run as a write-in candidate for the 39th Ohio House seat. Since no other Democrats are running, she would be guaranteed the party’s nomination for the November general election.
Every step of redistricting and certifying candidates has seen partisan conflict. The primary for statehouse races was pushed back from May to August because the Ohio Supreme Court repeatedly rejected legislative maps drawn by the Republican-dominated redistricting commission as unconstitutionally gerrymandered.
After a federal court in May imposed a set of maps and ordered an August primary, LaRose issued a directive saying the deadline to file for seats was still in February. LaRose is a Republican. At that point no Democrat had filed to run against incumbent state Rep. Phil Plummer, R-Butler Twp, for the 39th District even though the district went from leaning Republican to leaning Democratic.
Jackson submitted paperwork to run as a write-in candidate on 3:48 p.m. May 23. She and other Democrats then filed suit saying candidate should be accepted for the delayed primary if they filed by May 4 for a regular candidacy or 4 p.m. May 23 for a write-in candidacy.
Jackson’s paperwork was received by Board of Elections Deputy Director Sarah Greathouse, a Democrat, without the knowledge of agency Director Jeff Rezabek, a Republican, after they initially agreed not to accept applications.
The state Supreme Court— in a 4-3 vote with Republican Chief Justice Maureen O’Conner siding with the three Democrats on the court — agreed with the Democrats last week that the deadline should have moved. They ordered boards of election to accept the six candidates’ filings, impacting five Ohio counties.
Now the boards of elections have to vote by 9 p.m. tonight on whether the candidates should go on the ballot based on other qualifying factors. If the vote is split along party lines, the decision goes to LaRose for a tie-breaking vote.
Whatever decision the elections board make can be protested until noon Friday. If a protest is filed, a hearing must be held and decided by 9 p.m. Tuesday.
Ballots must be ready for early, in-person voting by 8 a.m. Wednesday, July 6. This means ballots may have to be rewritten and voting equipment reprogrammed hours before polls open. New ballots may also have to be resent to military and overseas voters for whom voting began June 17.
