Last-minute addition of Democrat to local ballots before Montgomery County board today

Combined Shape Caption Source: Dave's Redistricting, Ohio Secretary of State Credit: Mark Freistedt Credit: Mark Freistedt Combined Shape Caption Source: Dave's Redistricting, Ohio Secretary of State Credit: Mark Freistedt Credit: Mark Freistedt

Jackson submitted paperwork to run as a write-in candidate on 3:48 p.m. May 23. She and other Democrats then filed suit saying candidate should be accepted for the delayed primary if they filed by May 4 for a regular candidacy or 4 p.m. May 23 for a write-in candidacy.

Jackson’s paperwork was received by Board of Elections Deputy Director Sarah Greathouse, a Democrat, without the knowledge of agency Director Jeff Rezabek, a Republican, after they initially agreed not to accept applications.

The state Supreme Court— in a 4-3 vote with Republican Chief Justice Maureen O’Conner siding with the three Democrats on the court — agreed with the Democrats last week that the deadline should have moved. They ordered boards of election to accept the six candidates’ filings, impacting five Ohio counties.

Now the boards of elections have to vote by 9 p.m. tonight on whether the candidates should go on the ballot based on other qualifying factors. If the vote is split along party lines, the decision goes to LaRose for a tie-breaking vote.

Explore Supreme Court sides with Democrat looking to get on statehouse ballot in Montgomery County

Whatever decision the elections board make can be protested until noon Friday. If a protest is filed, a hearing must be held and decided by 9 p.m. Tuesday.

Ballots must be ready for early, in-person voting by 8 a.m. Wednesday, July 6. This means ballots may have to be rewritten and voting equipment reprogrammed hours before polls open. New ballots may also have to be resent to military and overseas voters for whom voting began June 17.