Launch Dayton Startup Weekend returns at the end of March

Described as a “launching pad for entrepreneurs,” Startup Weekend a 54-hour competition designed to help entrepreneurs develop the skills needed to launch their businesses.

“I love Startup Weekend because it is the single most catalytic entrepreneurial experience that I’ve ever witnessed,” said Startup Weekend organizer Matt Veryser. “I’ve seen firsthand how it has changed the career paths of dozens of people by shifting how they see the world.”

A companion to the organization’s Startup Week held every September, the Techstars Startup Weekend is focused more on the hands-on elements of starting a business, and is part of a national network of Techstars events. All participants start on a level playing field, with ideas pitched, validated, and turned into companies in just 54 hours, according to the company.

The event starts Friday evening and runs through Sunday. On Friday, participants gather, eat pizza, pitch ideas, and teams are formed around the most popular ideas.

On Saturday, those teams refine their ideas, validate their products, technologies, or business models, and “hack” together a minimum viable product.

Finally, on Sunday teams finalize their pitch decks and present their startups to win one of several prizes, including services to help grow their businesses, according to the company.

Local entrepreneurs volunteer on Saturday and Sundays as mentors, helping teams with business strategy and prototype creation.

Tickets are $75 for the weekend, though attending the final pitch presentations Sunday afternoon is free of charge.

“I went into college to study engineering with no experience in entrepreneurship outside a few personal projects,” said Joe Fuchs, a University of Dayton student who attended for the first time in 2024. “This contest has given me a holistic view of what it would be like to enter this space. I recommend more students get involved.”