Law enforcement officers to focus on reckless driving, more in Dayton and Trotwood

Local News
By Kristen Spicker
22 minutes ago

A traffic service initiative will focus on crash-causing behaviors in Trotwood and Dayton, including reckless driving, impaired speeding, failing to yield and failing to wear a seatbelt.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol, Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office and Trotwood and Dayton police departments will participate in the traffic enforcement initiative on the following:

ExploreNEW DETAILS: Local schools, police on alert after broad social media threat

Friday, from 6 to 10 p.m.:

  • State Route 48
  • Salem Avenue
  • Philadelphia Drive
  • Gettysburg Avenue
  • James H. McGee Boulevard

Saturday, from 6 p.m. to 2 a.m.:

  • Interstate 75
  • State Route 4
  • Keowee Avenue
  • Troy Street
  • Stanley Avenue

Monday, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.:

  • State Route 49

In the past five years, Dayton and it’s neighboring communities have accounted for 169 of the 258 fatal crashes in Montgomery County, according to OSHP.

Of those 169 crashes:

  • 103 crashes had a person who wasn’t wearing their seatbelt
  • 80 crashes involved an impaired driver
  • 44 crashes involved a pedestrian
  • 38 crashes had speed as a contributing factor
  • 34 crashes had failure to yield as a contributing factor

About the Author

Kristen Spicker
