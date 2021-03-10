Lawmakers to vote today on whether to curb public health powers

The Ohio House is scheduled to vote today on a bill that seeks to weaken public health authorities, such as orders to stay at home, avoid crowds or wear masks.
Senate Bill 22 would allow a 10-member legislative panel to oversee actions taken by the governor and public health officials during emergencies. The panel would have the authority to rescind orders that have been in place for 10 days and orders would expire after 90 days, unless lawmakers agreed to extend them.
It cleared the Senate on a 25-8 vote on Feb. 17.
While dozens of individuals testified in favor of the bill, many from the medical community opposed it, including Ohio Public Health Association, Ohio Department of Health Chief Medical Officer Bruce Vanderhoff and Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center Chief Clinical Officer Andrew Thomas.
Thomas, who testified on behalf of the Ohio State Medical Association, said feedback from knowledgeable lawmakers during an emergency may be helpful but some aspects of the bill would “serve to paralyze health experts in their efforts to stop this or future pandemics and puts the lives of Ohioans at great risk.”
Gov. Mike DeWine twice vetoed similar bills last year and has opposed legislative attempts to weaken the executive branch’s authority over public health orders.
The House is also scheduled to consider House Bill 128, which would cancel subsidies attached to Ohio electric bills to bailout nuclear power plants owned by Akron-based Energy Harbor. The bill also would repeal other financial benefits earmarked for Akron-based FirstEnergy Corp.
The Senate passed a similar bill that seeks to unravel portions of House Bill 6, a controversial energy law at the center of an FBI public corruption investigation.