Lawsuit claims Sinclair Community College violated employee’s speech rights.

The next day, Helton received a letter from Newman informing her she was being placed on paid administrative leave while the school performed an investigation because her social media post raised concerns about whether Helton “may have engaged in any discriminatory conduct,” according to the court complaint.

Helton’s complaint contends the social post didn’t include racially discriminatory or derogatory comments, nor make any connection to her employment with Sinclair.

An investigation by the community college was later closed and Helton was reinstated to work, but was required to take diversity training. Subsequently, she claims her hours were reduced and her work subjected to unwarranted criticism, according to the complaint.

Cathy Petersen, Sinclair’s chief of public information, responded Thursday to the court filing.

“Sinclair places the highest priority on the safety of our college community. This situation arose in June of 2020 during a heightened period of unrest in our local community and across the nation and world,” she said. “Sinclair College followed its policies and procedures to ensure the safety of our students, faculty, staff and community. We respect the legal process and that is where we will address this matter.”

Matthews, Helton’s attorney, was unavailable Thursday to comment on the case, a representative of his law office said.