Learn about updates at Dayton-area high schools tonight

Administration from Dayton Public, DECA, Jefferson Twp. and Trotwood-Madison to speak at NAACP event
Ohio NAACP president Tom Roberts, left, stands with Dayton NAACP president Derrick Foward, right, during a listening session at Grace United Methodist Church in March. FILE.
The NAACP Dayton Branch will hold a panel discussion today on education updates featuring Dayton Public, Jefferson Twp., Trotwood-Madison and Dayton Early College Academy.

The event will be held at 6:30 p.m. at Grace United Methodist Church, 1001 Harvard Blvd., Dayton.

Panelists include the superintendents and high school principal of each of the four school districts. Dayton Public will have eight high school principals speaking, one for each high school.

NAACP education chair Gerry E. Griffith Sr. will moderate the discussion.

About the Author

Eileen McClory is the education reporter for the Dayton Daily News. She grew up in the Dayton area and returned to cover her hometown.