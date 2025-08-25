Learn about updates at Dayton-area high schools tonight

The NAACP Dayton Branch will hold a panel discussion today on education updates featuring Dayton Public, Jefferson Twp., Trotwood-Madison and Dayton Early College Academy.
The event will be held at 6:30 p.m. at Grace United Methodist Church, 1001 Harvard Blvd., Dayton.
Panelists include the superintendents and high school principal of each of the four school districts. Dayton Public will have eight high school principals speaking, one for each high school.
NAACP education chair Gerry E. Griffith Sr. will moderate the discussion.
In Other News
1
JUST IN: Dayton Children’s to operate Kettering Health NICU
2
1 dead after fatal Fedex truck crash in Montgomery County
3
How rich are area members of Congress? Key takeaways from our reporting
4
Greene County Courthouse to light up purple for Overdose Awareness Day
5
Dayton Metro Library launches new Bookmobile
About the Author