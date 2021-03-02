Learn the salaries of top JobsOhio officials

JobsOhio has released the salaries of its top officials and directors, with J.P. Nauseef — the entity’s president with chief investment officer, with long ties to the Dayton area — reporting a 2020 salary of $522,478.40.
Collectively, since its 2011 inception and through 2019, JobsOhio, the state’s private job creation and economic development arm, has completed over 2,500 projects, created more than 200,000 new jobs resulting in $9.3 billion new payroll, the organization said in a new report.
Overall in 2020, JobsOhio has increased its number of employees from 102 to 106, a 4% increase, and wages increasing by 11% over 2019.
“When Ohio needed it most, during a pandemic year, JobsOhio utilized its industry experienced team, statewide reach through the JobsOhio network partners and private funding to quickly pivot to help thousands of Ohio businesses sustain their operations and retain jobs while continuing to compete for economic development projects that will drive future opportunity and help this state come out of the pandemic stronger than before,” JobsOhio said.
Nauseef, a former Dayton-area entrepreneur and leader of the Dayton Development Coalition, started with JobsOhio early in 2019.
According to JobsOhio’s most recent fiscal year quarterly financial statement, the nonprofit paid $3,984,000 in salaries and benefits in the three months ending Sept. 30, 2020, up from $3,435,000 in the same period in 2019.
Nauseef made $274,402.67 in 2019. His predecessor at JobsOhio, John Minor Jr., was paid $621,322 in 2018.
JobsOhio’s 2020 salaries (”local wages”) can be seen here.
Salaries for other top JobsOhio executives:
Dana Saucier, vice president, economic development: $428,697.54.
Brian Fause, chief financial officer: $348,755.58.
Kristi Tanner, JobsOhio senior managing director — who played a pivotal role in persuading Chinese industrialist Cho Tak Wong, chairman of Fuyao Global, to build Fuyao Glass American in Moraine in 2014 — made $312,939.89.
Terry Slaybaugh, once the city of Dayton’s aviation director, now JobsOhio vice president of sites and infrastructure, made $257,490.27.