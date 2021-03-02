Learn the salaries of top JobsOhio officials

Nauseef, a former Dayton-area entrepreneur and leader of the Dayton Development Coalition, started with JobsOhio early in 2019.

According to JobsOhio’s most recent fiscal year quarterly financial statement, the nonprofit paid $3,984,000 in salaries and benefits in the three months ending Sept. 30, 2020, up from $3,435,000 in the same period in 2019.

Nauseef made $274,402.67 in 2019. His predecessor at JobsOhio, John Minor Jr., was paid $621,322 in 2018.

JobsOhio’s 2020 salaries (”local wages”) can be seen here.

Salaries for other top JobsOhio executives:

Dana Saucier, vice president, economic development: $428,697.54.

Brian Fause, chief financial officer: $348,755.58.

Kristi Tanner, JobsOhio senior managing director — who played a pivotal role in persuading Chinese industrialist Cho Tak Wong, chairman of Fuyao Global, to build Fuyao Glass American in Moraine in 2014 — made $312,939.89.

Terry Slaybaugh, once the city of Dayton’s aviation director, now JobsOhio vice president of sites and infrastructure, made $257,490.27.