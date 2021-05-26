Lebanon council member resigns, cites anti-abortion and gun measures

“I am heartbroken to have to make this decision, but I feel it is best for my health, sanity and integrity,” her letter says.

Mayor Amy Brewer said no one on council was aware of Wyatt’s resignation prior to Tuesday’s meeting.

Brewer said council will discuss filling the vacancy at its work session next week.

Wyatt, a retired assistant fire chief for the city, shared more about her decision in a long social media post to her friends and supporters.

“While I know this disappoints many people, my health, family and integrity are more important to me than being a member of council,” the post says.

An anti-abortion ordinance approved this week was not the entire reason for her resignation.

“We may not have agreed all of the time, but we could usually come to a consensus (in her first two years),” she said in her post. “Personally, there were a couple of items I did not love, but after discussing them with the proper people, I could see a different side of things.”

For the past six months, Wyatt said in her post she was less enthused about council decisions, such as allowing people to bring concealed weapons to council meetings.

Wyatt said she was disappointed when council did not create a Human Relations Commission earlier this year she and Councilwoman Wendy Monroe and a group of residents worked on it for several months.

“I felt powerless to make a meaningful difference to those who were asking me to something,” she said in the post.