Lebanon man killed in weekend crash

A 52-year-old Lebanon man died Saturday in a single-car crash on state Route 123.
Donald Asher was headed south in a 2006 Hyundai Azera on state Route 123 near Greentree Road when he drove off the left side of the road, struck a tree and then a culvert, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Lebanon Post.
Asher was taken to Miami Valley Hospital, where he died of his injuries.
Drugs and alcohol are considered to be a factor in the crash, deputies said.
The crash remains under investigation.
