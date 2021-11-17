Lebanon planners OK $415M Parkside project, with traffic conditions

“We’re a unique neighborhood,” he said. “This will impact our safety and change the neighborhood dynamics.”

Explore New housing planned for proposed annexed property outside Lebanon

The developer, Neil Hughes of Doyle-Hughes Development LLC of Cincinnati, requested rezoning from rural residential to mixed-use Planned Unit Development. He said his group has been working on project plans for about two years and has made more than a dozen revisions after meeting with neighbors and city staff.

“This is a desired location for new people wanting to come to Lebanon,” Hughes said.

Planning Commission members approved the PUD plan, saying they were in agreement that the proposed project was “a well thought out plan” and conforms with the area plans for that part of the city. The members also agreed with residents and placed a condition of no connectors between neighborhoods.

Other residents said they were concerned with lighting from the proposed retail area, plus stormwater and density issues. One resident north of the proposed project requested a fence or tree line as a buffer to keep people from wandering onto private property. Hughes said that is something that can be done.

Hughes responded to the question from residents and said that work on Ohio 63 that would include a center turn lane in front of the property would begin “immediately” as soon as zoning approval is received.

Explore Lebanon to purchase land to develop new park

Caption This is an updated map of the proposed $419 million Parkside at Lebanon development concept plan presented to the city Planning Commission. The development is located off Ohio 63 west of Lebanon. CONTRIBUTED/CITY OF LEBANON

The mixed-use, multi-generational development is being designed by land planners and architects at Nelson/Wakefield Beazley. He said the development features a senior village with cottages, independent living apartments, assisted living and memory care facilities.

Hughes said there will be a fully integrated mix of single-family homes, patio homes, townhomes and condominium flats and luxury apartments.

He said in addition to the 60-acre park, “it will be heavy on amenities” such as a trail system, a small fishing lake, club house with swimming pool, playground and dog park.

The project includes:

60-acre park.

469 single-family homes in the $300,000 to $900,00 price range.

178 single-family townhomes in the $250,000 to $300,000 price range.

105 single-family age-restricted homes in the $250,000 to $350,000 price range.

230-unit senior living facility at $200,000 per unit.

280-unit multi-family at $200,000 per unit.

A $3.85 million retail/office development.

“I believe this will be a great development,” said planning commission member Jeff Aylor. “We do our best to interpret the plan. (Ohio) 63 is a natural corridor between (Interstates) 71 and 75. The growth is coming.”