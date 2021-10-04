Lebanon to purchase land to develop new park

According to City Manager Scott Brunka, the Natural Resource Assistance Council grant is a greenspace conservation program grant that is funded by the state’s Clean Ohio Fund. NRAC is a subcommittee of the Ohio Public Works Commission that reviews, scores, and ranks the grant applications that are submitted. Lebanon is part of NRAC District 10 which includes Warren, Butler, Clermont, and Clinton counties.

Brunka said the city wants to develop a public park with the acreage that would include a parking lot and paved multi-use trail to access the public park along Ohio 63 in conjunction with the proposed Parkside development.