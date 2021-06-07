Lebanon shooting death confirmed as homicide, investigation continues

The death of man who was found fatally shot at a duplex in Lebanon Saturday night has been ruled a homicide.
Lebanon Police Chief Jeff Mitchell said an autopsy was performed by the Warren County Coroner’s Office on Monday morning that confirmed Joseph E. Kancy, 22, of Wilmington, died of a single gunshot wound to the chest.
According to a incident report, the Lebanon Police Communications Center said the 911 call came in at 7 p.m. Saturday that the person was bleeding outside of the duplex unit. As first responders arrived, they found Kancy not breathing, not able to speak, and was not conscious.
Mitchell said detectives interviewed people at the residence in the 900 block of North Broadway.
Police did not release any information about a potential suspect, type of weapon used.
On Monday, residents declined to speak with the Dayton Daily News about what happened outside their home on Saturday.
Anyone with information about Kancy’s death is urged to contact Sgt. Nate Trout at ntrout@lebanonohio.gov or 513-228-3328.