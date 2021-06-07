Lebanon shooting death confirmed as homicide, investigation continues

Lebanon Police Chief Jeff Mitchell said an autopsy was performed by the Warren County Coroner’s Office on Monday morning that confirmed Joseph E. Kancy, 22, of Wilmington, died of a single gunshot wound to the chest.

According to a incident report, the Lebanon Police Communications Center said the 911 call came in at 7 p.m. Saturday that the person was bleeding outside of the duplex unit. As first responders arrived, they found Kancy not breathing, not able to speak, and was not conscious.